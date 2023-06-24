Looking to build Your Custom Built Home in Jamestown? Can't find that perfect lot? Well, Bring your plans as the Belle Group is ready to build your new home for you on this beautiful corner lot that faces Oakdale and it will have the driveway come in on the side on Moore St. This lot is absolutely gorgeous as it has some beautiful trees and a rock wall that faces Oakdale. The lot is Not For Sale. So if you want to pick out a plan that you have dreamed about or look at ours...lets talk. Once construction starts we can have it finished in 4 months weather permitting.