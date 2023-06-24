Looking to build Your Custom Built Home in Jamestown? Can't find that perfect lot? Well, Bring your plans as the Belle Group is ready to build your new home for you on this beautiful corner lot that faces Oakdale and it will have the driveway come in on the side on Moore St. This lot is absolutely gorgeous as it has some beautiful trees and a rock wall that faces Oakdale. The lot is Not For Sale. So if you want to pick out a plan that you have dreamed about or look at ours...lets talk. Once construction starts we can have it finished in 4 months weather permitting.
0 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Customers in that area could be in the dark for hours tonight, according to Duke Energy, which estimated power would be restored at 1 a.m. Thursday.
“Despite the best efforts of the Board and a small and extremely dedicated staff, as well as the evaluation of numerous options, we have concl…
The brutal side of North Carolina’s Outer Banks went on display when two wild mustangs began brawling in the middle of a road.
"But to critique and analyze something in unnecessary detail I just watched on TV while lying on the couch, I most certainly have the credentials."
"Someone messed with the wrong creek," Ian Greene says.