1 Bedroom Home in Climax - $406,000

From the winding dirt road to the private pond view, this quiet and serene locale will remind you of how simple life can be. Previously used as an event space for weddings, photography, and special occasions, this stunning venue presents unlimited possibilities for investors and homeowners alike. The main floor gathering space offers over 2000 square feet, with foyer, two bathrooms, and an efficiency kitchen/wet bar. A spiral staircase will lead you up to the lofted bedroom with full and updated bathroom