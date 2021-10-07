 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $45,000

1 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $45,000

1 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $45,000

Attention Investors!! Check out this great " SOLD AS IS" investment property with tons of potential! Bring your ideas for a fixer-upper or to add to your rental portfolio. Agent see Agent Only Remarks for instructions on scheduling a showing.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News