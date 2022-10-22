 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,299

1 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,299

Brand New Luxury Apartment Homes Now Available! Designer fixtures, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwave, 9 ft ceilings, controlled access entry system! Balconies and built-in computer workspace in select apartments! Full-size laundry room with washer/dryer connections! On-site climate-controlled storage units available! Conveniently located close to Wendover, I-40 & I-85, Friendly Shopping Center, and downtown!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thousands of terrified fish throw themselves onto Outer Banks beach, videos show

Thousands of terrified fish throw themselves onto Outer Banks beach, videos show

Mystified Outer Banks tourists witnessed a bizarre act of nature Friday, Oct. 14, as fish began flinging themselves onto the beach at Ocracoke Island. Multiple videos shared on social media show the ocean appeared to boil with fish as they tumbled over each other in the surf. The so-called “bluefish blitz” concluded with thousands of dying fish piled on the sand, flopping up and down as ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert