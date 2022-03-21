1 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $115,000

Rare opportunity for a unique 1BR/1BA in Hampshire Towers. Unit 505 has been renovated with luxury vinyl floors, new paint, plantation blinds, new lighting and fixtures throughout. The entry and hall closets provide lots of storage space. The eat-in galley kitchen features updated appliances and solid surface countertops. The open floor plan allows for a spacious living room with WFH office, large dining area and sunroom. The full bath has been renewed with designer tile floor, new vanity and a shower/tub combination. The primary bedroom boasts lots of natural light and a generous closet. Everything about this unit is cozy and inviting. Enjoy sunsets from the western exposure and shopping and entertainment in downtown Greensboro. The Hampshire is located close to medical facilities, parks and the greenway. Amenities include fitness center with dressing rooms, business center, library/card room, courtyard, pool, and lounge with catering kitchen. HOA covers all utilities except phone.