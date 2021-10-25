Don’t miss out on this adorable condo that is in the heart of Greensboro. This country club condominium is in a gated community. Not to mention, this property is centrally located to Moses Cone, downtown and shopping/dining. This condo in particular faces the beautiful courtyard that is perfect for relaxing during the fall days. Not to mention, seller has left no stone unturned, as this is move in ready, including new paint, newer floors, stainless appliances and window treatments (all within last 6 months per seller). You don’t want to miss out on this beautiful condo, make a appointment for your private tour!
1 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $129,000
- Updated
