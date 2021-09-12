1 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $134,900

PRICE REDUCED! If you are looking to be in the middle of downtown Greensboro, this is the condo for you! Located right beside the Blandwood Mansion, all of the attractions, restaurants and offices in downtown are steps away. Assigned parking, clean common areas and the elevator are just a few of the niceties that you will enjoy in this hidden gem. Unit 205 has an excellent rental history if you are looking to pick up an investment property. Seller is offering a credit for painting with any reasonable offer. Unit is in good condition and comes with a full compliment of appliances. This a great option for you if you are looking to be close to work and fun!!! Also security pad for entry, and HOA includes water. It's move in ready and waiting on you!