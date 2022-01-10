 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $137,500

Charming~ one bedroom, one bath condo in Historic Wafco Mills. Condo offers~10 foot ceilings, brick wall accents, large livingroom, LVP flooring through out. Primary bedroom with two closets. Additional dedicated storage space available in basement. HOA includes Water/Sewer. Two resident assigned parking spaces. Close to shopping Restaurants and much more!

