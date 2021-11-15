Location Location!! $139,900 w/GARAGE!!! This 1bdrm/1bath zero grade entry condo has a patio, 1 car detached garage, convenient to Guilford Courthouse Military Park, Atlantic & Yadkin Greenway/trails, Country Park, restaurants, shopping, and I73. Patio/private entrance overlooks wooded area and garage. Patio has storage unit and roll down shades for privacy/shade from sun. Separate laundry room. Spacious bathroom, open kitchen, living and dining room layout. Primary bedroom has large closet. Under cabinet lighting in kitchen, brick/vinyl exterior, washer/dryer/refrigerator remain, water is included in HOA fees, primary bathroom is very spacious, has nook for linens and extra cabinets. Fantastic unit. Seller is a licensed real estate agent.
1 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $139,900
