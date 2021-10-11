 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $145,000

1 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $145,000

1 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $145,000

Popular Arbor House condo. Granite counter tops, nice wood-kitchen cabinets, laundry room in unit, wood floors in dining area and living room, balcony off living room, extra counter height dining in kitchen area. A bonus storage room just outside front door for this unit only. Walking distance to most downtown entertainment and restaurants.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News