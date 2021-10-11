 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in High Point - $149,900

Nicely appointed one level townhome in the heart of High Point. Beautiful white kitchen with quartz countertops, glass tile backsplash and stainless-steel appliances. Don’t miss the amazing custom-built pantry cabinet! Light filled Living Room with wood burning Fireplace and sliders leading to private fenced patio. Primary Bedroom has French doors leading to patio. Primary bathroom boast updated vanity, lighting and plumbing fixtures. Tile shower surround and jetted tub. Exterior features landscaping, hot tub, fenced back patio, front patio and one car garage. Neighborhood features pool and clubhouse.

