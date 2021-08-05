 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in High Point - $49,900

1 Bedroom Home in High Point - $49,900

1 Bedroom Home in High Point - $49,900

Cutest little condo ever! Lower level with covered porch. Freshly painted. What a great place for a single person or two who don't need a lot of space, but need a place to stay! Newer hot water heater and HVAC. Close to HPU, High Point Hospital, Furniture Market, easy access to all of Triad. Community laundry on same level. Priced to sell!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News