1 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $75,000

ATTENTION INVESTORS - 1 Bedroom, 1& 1/2 Bath townhome in popular Century Park. Would like to sell along with MLS# 1026283 . TWO Townhomes in one community! Tenants in place at both (Would like to stay long term). 538: Water heater & Furnace replaced in 2019. Roof 2019. Two story living room with fireplace. Water is individually metered through the HOA, but billed by private company. Community does not allow dogs over 50lbs or what they consider "Dangerous Breed". No "for sale" signage. Please do not disturb tenants. Agent is owner. See agent Notes for rental/lease information.