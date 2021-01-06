1 death and dozens of new COVID-19 cases reported at Guilford County nursing facilities

GREENSBORO — One death attributed to COVID-19 and dozens of new cases in Guilford County were reported in the latest data released by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
At St. Gales Estates, one resident died and there were 23 new coronavirus cases among residents, according to the state data released Tuesday. The residential-care facility located at 1411 Lees Chapel Road has three cases among staff and 28 cases among residents.
An administrator at St. Gales declined to comment on the outbreak.
The Shannon Gray Rehabilitation & Recovery Center at 2005 Shannon Gray Court in Jamestown has 15 new cases — three among staff and 12 among residents. The facility has 19 total cases, the report said.
Westchester Manor at Providence Place has three new cases involving one resident and two staff members. The nursing facility at 1795 Westchester Drive in High Point has 26 total cases — 17 of them among residents — and has had three deaths of residents.
Officials at Shannon Gray and Westchester Manor did not respond to emails seeking comment Wednesday.
WhiteStone at 700 S. Holden Road appeared on the state's semi-weekly report for the first time Tuesday. As previously reported by the News & Record, the facility said Tuesday it has had three deaths and 68 cases among residents and staff. Those numbers are higher than Tuesday's state data, which only shows 60 cases and no deaths because the state report lags real-time data.
There were no other new cases or deaths documented in the state's report for other Guilford County congregate-living facilities.
