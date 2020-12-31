 Skip to main content
1 injured in shooting late Wednesday, Greensboro police say
1 injured in shooting late Wednesday, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Police are investigating after finding one person shot late Wednesday night.

Officers responded about 10:40 p.m. to the 1300 Block of Lee’s Chapel Road for a report of a shooting and found one person injured by gunfire, police said in a news release. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Police did not release the victim's condition. 

No further details were available late Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also submit tips via the P3tips app or website.

