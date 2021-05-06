 Skip to main content
1 injured in shooting on Acorn Road, Greensboro police say
1 injured in shooting on Acorn Road, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — One person was shot on Acorn Road Thursday afternoon, police said in a news release. 

About 2:15 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Acorn Road and found a person with a gunshot wound. The person was taken to a local hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, police said. 

Police said there is no suspect information available and they are continuing to investigate. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

