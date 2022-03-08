1 injured in stabbing Tuesday on Hill St. in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Police are investigating after one person was found stabbed this afternoon.

Officers responded about 3:45 p.m. to the intersection of Battleground Avenue and Hill Street for a report of a stabbing, police said in a news release. They found one person with multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition, police said.

Police said they have no suspect information or other details on the stabbing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.