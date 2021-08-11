10 grilling tips (and a shrimp cocktail recipe to use them)

It's the outdoor-grill version of the way most restaurants chefs cook almost everything — searing on the stovetop and finishing the dish in the oven.

My 10 tips

1. Know the difference between the direct and indirect grilling methods and when to use them.

2. Always preheat your gas grill with all burners on high or wait until charcoal briquettes are covered with a gray ash.

3. Oil the food, not the grates. I like using olive or grapeseed oil, and coat the food before seasoning it. This keeps the food juicy, promotes great grill marks and helps prevent sticking.

4. Cook with the lid down — it reduces cooking time.

5. You don't need super high heat. Most foods grill best between 350-500 degrees F. Any temperature above that is a searing temperature only.

6. Clean the grill grates twice every cookout with a grill cleaning brush. This is easy to do after you preheat the grill and before you put the food on it; and after you cook. The grates are easier to clean when they are hot.

7. Use an instant-read meat or grill thermometer to make sure your food is perfectly cooked.