10 humidity-loving houseplants that will thrive in your bathroom

Here are 10 houseplants that should do well in the bathroom.

1. Fern. Many ferns, such as Kimberly queen fern, bird's nest fern and blue star fern thrive in extra moisture and will grow beautifully in a bathroom habitat according to Mast. Although many ferns grow at the base of trees in their natural habitat, it's a good idea to give them medium light or bright filtered light indoors to encourage growth.

2. Gardenia. Gardenias are beautiful plants that do best in bright light but love the high humidity environment of a bathroom. "If you have a window in your bathroom that gets at least four hours of sun, for example, south- or west-facing, this would be a perfect spot to add a gardenia," Mast said.

3. Snake plant. Sansevieria is another plant that tolerates low light conditions and would be perfect to add to a bathroom that receives only minimal natural light. "Snake plants need very little water and thrive on neglect, so they are a perfect addition for someone who is new to plants or needs a plant that doesn't mind being forgotten from time to time," Mast said.