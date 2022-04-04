 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Archdale - $215,900

2 Bedroom Home in Archdale - $215,900

New townhomes centrally located just minutes from anywhere in the Triad. 2 BRs, 2 baths, open floor plan features nice kitchen w/granite counter tops, stainless appliances & custom cabinets. Hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling in living room, ceramic tile baths, primary bath has double sinks & linen closet. Single garage, covered front entrance, patio w/storage room. Taxes TBD. SF & room sizes to be verified. Estimated completion date end of November 2022.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert