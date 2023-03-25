Welcome home to this wonderful new construction in Archdale! This beautiful home features an open floor plan allowing for entertainment galore! The coffered ceilings throughout the main living area offer an elegance to the already well appointed kitchen, living room and dining area. A wonderful island with seating is nestled between the living room and kitchen, allowing for some separation. With the split bedroom floor plan you will be sure to have privacy in the cozy primary bedroom, featuring a walk-in closet, and an en-suite with a double sinks. A sizeable 2nd bedroom, home office, and mud room round out the interior. Outside you will absolutely love the 2 covered porches, one for relaxing and enjoying the scenery and one for dining, you pick! This is an ideal location in Archdale, minutes away from highway 70, highway 85, and highway 74! This will not last long!!