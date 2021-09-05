 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $144,800

2 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $144,800

2 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $144,800

Cute ranch bungalow. Country living yet close to everything. Just minutes away from I-40 and the outlet mall. Perfect for the first time homebuyer. Clean home but could use a little TLC. Would be great for a handyman looking for a light fixer upper to make this home their own. Private backyard with a shed/workshop.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News