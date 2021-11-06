2 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $287,000

Get More/Pay Less for this early Spring 2021 townhome in desirable The Townes and Villas at Weybridge. This almost new townhome has a brick patio privacy fence instead of wooden w/current newly constructed homes, landscaping, screen door, stacked stone fireplace & custom blinds installed throughout. Amenities are community pool, clubhouse & fitness center! This beautiful home has a large Foyer with an open kitchen-living-dining. Upstairs has 2 baths, 2 bedrooms & Loft. Showings begin 10/30 at 12:00.