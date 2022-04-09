2 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $305,000

Chic townhome in trendy Weybridge, located near all the fun things. This property is like new. Gourmet kitchen with quartz counter, tile backsplash, stainless appliances, pantry. Open great room with stone fireplace and gas logs. Bright and airy dining area overlooks your fenced private courtyard. Plenty of choices for working from home in spacious bonus/loft or sitting area on main level. Glamorous ensuite bath in primary bdrm. Call Jennifer Hall, broker at 919-943-1990 for showings or info.