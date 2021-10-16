 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $325,000

2 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $325,000

2 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $325,000

Location, Location, Location! This beautiful end unit townhome has everything on your wish list! Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, quartz counters and tile backsplash. Master Bedroom on main floor w/ en suite featuring tile shower, separate garden tub, dual sink, WIC. 2nd bedroom and full bath on main floor. Second floor w/ huge loft w/ bedroom w/ full bath which allows for 2 separate living spaces. Gas log fireplace, private patio courtyard and 2 car garage. This home is a must see!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News