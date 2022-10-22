2 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $345,000

Welcome home to this gorgeous townhome in desirable Macintosh on the Lake. Like new. Immaculate and well maintained. Open floor plan with a stunning kitchen featuring Luna Pearl granite, gas stove, and stainless steel appliances with an island. Spacious dining area for entertaining. The stone fireplace in the living area is another one of lovely features this townhome has to offer. Many upgrades including beautiful LVP flooring throughout the main living areas and ceramic tile in the bath and laundry. Good size laundry/mud room off of the garage with a laundry sink. Spacious bedrooms. Spend your mornings on the front porch and your evenings on the back patio soaking in the outdoors. Back patio has a pergola that comes with a shade for the warm days. Gas hookup on the patio for a grill or patio fireplace. This townhome has so much to offer! You don't want to miss it! Convenient location. Close to restaurants, shopping, hospital and interstate.