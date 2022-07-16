 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $393,500

Fabulous end unit Townhome! This home boasts a spacious loft with amazing bay window natural lighting, a bonus room with closet storage, and a private bricked-in patio with an iron gate. Additional features include an inviting foyer, wainscotting, a double-sided fireplace between the living and vaulted sunroom, granite kitchen countertops with a tiled backsplash, a pantry, a dining area, and a double car garage. Resting on the main, the primary bedroom features a tray ceiling, and an ensuite bathroom with tiled flooring, a walk-in closet, a double vanity, a garden tub, and a tiled rain shower with seating. Enjoy Summers at the neighborhood pool!

