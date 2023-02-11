Beautiful main-level living in Mackintosh on the Lake! The spacious open floor plan is great for entertaining! This kitchen is truly the heart of the home with a huge island and granite countertops, tons of bright white cabinets, and a large pantry! Both bedrooms are on the main level. Primary bath w/huge walk-in shower and spacious WIC too! The main level also includes a large office/study for working at home. Outdoor living is provided by the screened patio & large fenced backyard. HOA maintains lawn care for low-maintenance living with privacy. Resort-style amenities include a pool, miles of sidewalks, community events planned for residents of all ages & more!
2 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $400,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Students following Guilford County Schools' traditional calendar will have more school days the next academic year and in 2024-25 and 2025-26.
GREENSBORO — A 21-year-old Greensboro man was found shot to death early Monday and authorities have charged an 18-year-old with murder.
Seven Dudley High School football players signed their letters of intent on Wednesday, including the school’s all-time sacks leader, another s…
Investigators have seized a lighter, a gas can, a stove and two cellphones from the charred remains of the home, search warrants show.
Noise and drainage issues still exist around the highway, some people say.