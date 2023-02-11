Beautiful main-level living in Mackintosh on the Lake! The spacious open floor plan is great for entertaining! This kitchen is truly the heart of the home with a huge island and granite countertops, tons of bright white cabinets, and a large pantry! Both bedrooms are on the main level. Primary bath w/huge walk-in shower and spacious WIC too! The main level also includes a large office/study for working at home. Outdoor living is provided by the screened patio & large fenced backyard. HOA maintains lawn care for low-maintenance living with privacy. Resort-style amenities include a pool, miles of sidewalks, community events planned for residents of all ages & more!