2 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $416,900

Sellers now offering $5,000 towards closing costs with full price offer on this beautiful, end unit townhome in west Burlington! Open floor plan with a galley kitchen featuring a Z Line gas range and LG refrigerator! Natural gas stone fireplace is the focal point of the downstairs living area. Primary bedroom with en suite, a guest room with another full bath and laundry complete the lower level. Upstairs features another large living area, a separate office and another full bath! Large walk in storage is an added bonus. Two car garage and large fenced patio area complete the package. Relax by the neighborhood pool or spend some time in the fitness center. Professional lawn care is also included in the neighborhood's HOA. This home has it all!

