2 Bedroom Home in Climax - $158,000

**MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED** The seller has accepted an offer and the listing will be changed to pending once DD received. Welcome home to this wonderful 2 bed 1 bath home on 1.22 acres. Great starter home or investment property with lots of character in a quiet area within 10 min of the new Mega Site being developed. Open field views in a peaceful neighborhood. New well pump and renovated bathroom. Kitchen provides beautiful cabinets with ample storage space and amazing granite countertops. Come see what this home has to offer!