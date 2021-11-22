2 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $165,000

All brick cute as can be home located in the town of Gibsonville. Enjoy your mornings on the front porch and for your entertaining pleasure a large deck on the back with a fully fenced in back yard. Spacious kitchen and dining area with pantry. Real hardwood in the bedrooms. The roof is only 2 years old. Wired outbuilding with enclosed lean to for your storage needs or turn the building into a workshop or man cave/she shed. Floored attic for additional storage. Close to downtown Gibsonville and Elon University. Western School District. Do not let this one slip by. Call today