 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $165,000

2 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $165,000

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $165,000

All brick cute as can be home located in the town of Gibsonville. Enjoy your mornings on the front porch and for your entertaining pleasure a large deck on the back with a fully fenced in back yard. Spacious kitchen and dining area with pantry. Real hardwood in the bedrooms. The roof is only 2 years old. Wired outbuilding with enclosed lean to for your storage needs or turn the building into a workshop or man cave/she shed. Floored attic for additional storage. Close to downtown Gibsonville and Elon University. Western School District. Do not let this one slip by. Call today

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert