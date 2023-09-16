Be the first to snag one of these new townhomes located in Gibsonville ! This location is perfect for anyone working in Greensboro and Burlington area! Located minutes from Alamance Crossing and minutes from the quaint downtown area of Gibsonville. Spacious, open floor plan with all the modern features buyers desire today! Soft close cabinetry, granite counters in all areas, luxury vinyl in main areas, walk in shower, pantry, huge closet space in primary. USDA ELIGIBLE PER MAP PHOTOS ARE OF THE STAGED MODEL AT 7335 B DEW SHARPE