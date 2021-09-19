2 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $325,000

FABULOUS 2 bedroom/2 bath home in highly desirable Abbey Glen. HWs thruout except for tiled bathrooms. 9’ ceilings, crown molding, arched doorways, skylights, trey ceilings, lots of natural light & great storage. Kitchen- granite countertops, tile backsplash, under cabinet lighting & center island w bar seating. Family room boasts gas FP & mantle. Dining room overlooks patio & private courtyard. Sunroom streams natl sunlight. PRIVATE Master suite offers trey ceiling, access to screened porch, & LG walk in closet. In-suite bath with double vanity, water closet, L-shape tiled shower, & linen closet. Guest bedroom & full bath with tub/shower. Laundry provides utility sink, linen & storage closets. Small storage room can accomodate a desk as an office or sewing machine for the crafter. Screened porch is the perfect place to relax, enjoy morning coffee, or curl up with your favorite mystery. Patio provides hours of enjoyment and entertaining. Fenced courtyard w lush lawn. MOVE-IN-READY!