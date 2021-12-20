2 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $352,675

This one-story luxury town home has a vaulted ceiling in the living room, and a gas log fireplace. The kitchen has plentiful storage with 42' cabinets and a large island, which is also open to the breakfast area which leads outside to the tranquil covered porch. The owners suite bath is built with a separate shower and garden tub. The second bedroom is situated on the other side of the home and is next to the second full bathroom. Anticipated completion Spring 2022. *Pictures are similar to what is being built*