2 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $365,000

STUNNING 2 bedroom, 2 bath TOWNHOME in Courtyard at Ashley Woods. Built in 2019 with lovely, low maintenance stone and siding exterior. Arched, covered porch is so welcoming. CUSTOM home with cathedral, trey & 9' ceilings, arched doorways, transoms, gleaming wood floors, & sky blue painted ceilings. Home offers lots of natural light and great storage. OPEN plan features family, kitchen, dining and office. Stainless appliances, quartz, railroad tile backsplash and center island. Master Suite sits on rear of home with walk-in closet, in-suite bath and PRIVATE screened porch. Guest bedroom and full bath located on front of the home. Lovely patio with access to screened porch. Outdoor living areas are spacious and perfect for entertaining family and friends. Expertly landscaped yard & fenced courtyard perfect for pets. LIKE NEW! Close to interstate, Elon University, shopping and restaurants. This could be your NEW HOME!!!