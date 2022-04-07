2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,195

LOCATION!! LOCATION!! LOCATION!! Rare opportunity for rental in the heart of the Old Irving Park/Latham Park area just two blocks from Greensboro Country Club and just one block away from Briarcliff Park and Latham Park. Easy walk to downtown, shopping, banking, hospitals and restaurants and convenient to thoroughfares as well. Very close to shops and restaurants on Lawndale and Midtown. This is one unit/side of a duplex. also includes a private patio for outdoor living at its best!