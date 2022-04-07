 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,195

2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,195

LOCATION!! LOCATION!! LOCATION!! Rare opportunity for rental in the heart of the Old Irving Park/Latham Park area just two blocks from Greensboro Country Club and just one block away from Briarcliff Park and Latham Park. Easy walk to downtown, shopping, banking, hospitals and restaurants and convenient to thoroughfares as well. Very close to shops and restaurants on Lawndale and Midtown. This is one unit/side of a duplex. also includes a private patio for outdoor living at its best!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert