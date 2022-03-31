2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,500

Available Now! One level townhome with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths in the much desirable Whitehall community. Open layout. Great room with a gas log fireplace. Dining area. Eat-in kitchen with sunny bay windows. Refrigerator remains. Laundry room with washer and dryer remaining. Primary bedroom on main level with private bath. Privacy fenced patio area. Level yard. 1 car attached garage. Easy commute. Close to highways and shopping. This is a non-smoking property. $60 Application fee per adult. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. A non-refundable pet fee is required: $250 per pet. PLUS an extra $20 per month per pet.