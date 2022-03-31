Wonderful opportunity to live at McAlister Place! Fresh paint throughout and brand new carpeting! This well kept townhome is tucked away on a quiet street, within a short walking distance to the pool! Kitchen features all appliances, including refrigerator and boasts a large island that doubles as a breakfast bar. Living room features laminate flooring and is open to the kitchen and dining area. Two large bedrooms on the 2nd level have private baths, cathedral ceilings and large closets. One car garage and secluded patio with nicely landscaped area provides relaxation or a great place to entertain! This community is close to Bryan Blvd, the shops at New Garden and many other shopping areas and restaurants. Rent includes pool membership.
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,600
