 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,600

2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,600

Wonderful opportunity to live at McAlister Place! Fresh paint throughout and brand new carpeting! This well kept townhome is tucked away on a quiet street, within a short walking distance to the pool! Kitchen features all appliances, including refrigerator and boasts a large island that doubles as a breakfast bar. Living room features laminate flooring and is open to the kitchen and dining area. Two large bedrooms on the 2nd level have private baths, cathedral ceilings and large closets. One car garage and secluded patio with nicely landscaped area provides relaxation or a great place to entertain! This community is close to Bryan Blvd, the shops at New Garden and many other shopping areas and restaurants. Rent includes pool membership.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert