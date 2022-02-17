 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $100,000

Property is currently undergoing remodeling, seller is willing to finish upon closing. Seller is willing to remodel but prefers to sell As Is. Client is also willing to sell As Is prior to remodeling. No further issues with the property. Please see photos for more details.

