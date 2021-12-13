2 bed, 2 bath condo located in the front of the building on the bottom floor! No stairs!! Ready to move in today! This unit is close to the entrance of the development. Just minutes to major highways, endless shopping in either direction, gas stations and plenty of restaurants all within minutes. Your own private storage room attached to the building in your patio area. Bring all offers by 8:00pm 12/12/21, decision will be made by 9:00am 12/13/21.
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $115,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Comet Leonard, known to scientists as Comet C/2021 A1, was discovered in January near Tucson, Arizona, NASA Ambassador Tony Rice told WRAL.
- Updated
A nurse at Forsyth Medical Center pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of attempting to tamper with medical supplies, the U.S. Attorney's Offi…
After painful losses, the state has finally gotten an economic win. "A world-class company has taken notice of the way we do things. This company could have gone anywhere in the world, but they chose North Carolina," said Machelle Sanders, North Carolina's Secretary of Commerce.
The News & Observer, citing five sources in government and business, reports that a 6-year-old company called Boom Supersonic, founded by a former Groupon director, will use the site to produce its new Overture jet.
-
- 5 min to read
Panthers coach Steven Davis and his son, Steven II, head to Chapel Hill on Friday night seeking a NCHSAA Class 3-A football title.
The suicide occurred at the parking deck at the corner of Bellemeade and Elm streets, police said.
While it's not the bona fide auto plant local leaders had wanted, Toyota is a marquee name that vindicates the state and the region as an economic player with the clout to attract top-flight car companies.
The Panthers score 69 points, the most in a neutral-site championship game, to beat Greenville J.H. Rose in the Class 3-A final.
The Historic Magnolia House, on the edge of downtown, will reopen as a boutique hotel in January, breathing new life into the property that hosted African-American travelers during segregation. “It’s the house that soul built,” owner Natalie Pass-Miller said. “That’s what we are honoring here."
Repurposed with purpose: How a former Greensboro motel became an emergency shelter for the homeless this winter
"It’s not the Ritz but it’s clean, it’s safe and it’s warm," said Mike Cooke, an advocate for the homeless whose nonprofit, Partnership Homes, buys troubled properties and gives them new life. The old Regency Inn and Suites is being used as a winter emergency shelter for the homeless. Eventually, the plan is to turn it into supportive housing for the homeless.