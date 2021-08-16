 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $120,000

2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $120,000

2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $120,000

ATTENTION INVESTORS - TENANT IN PLACE Desirable one level condo on the 2nd floor! Wonderful features include a fireplace, vaulted ceilings, updated lighting, ceiling fans, laundry with great storage, and two spacious bathrooms. Relax on the outdoor patio complete with an additional storage closet. Conveniently located near interstates, shopping, and restaurants. This opportunity will not last! Schedule your appointment today.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News