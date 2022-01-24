 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $125,000

2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $125,000

2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $125,000

A great second-floor condo in the heart of Greensboro! Fresh paint, new light fixtures, refinished wood floors, built-in bookcases, and faux wood blinds. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, recycled glass backsplash, and new LVT floor. The bathroom has new wall tile, shower system, beadboard, faucet, LVT floor, and resurfaced tub. Spacious bedrooms and living space. Shared screened-in porch on back with storage closet.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert