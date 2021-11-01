Location, location, location! This immaculate main level 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit in a prime Greensboro location, is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and highway access. Fully renovated with new flooring in living room, kitchen & hallway, new light fixtures, updated stainless steel appliances and new tile backsplash in kitchen. It features a beautiful fireplace, primary bedroom with en suite bath, and private back patio with exterior storage. HVAC was recently serviced, and all common areas are well-maintained. Unit has one assigned parking space with overflow parking nearby.
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $125,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bloody Saturday: Greensboro police report deadly shooting, a stabbing, an assault and another shooting over nine hours
The violent day began with a fatal shooting at 3 a.m. that left two dead and a third injured.
The arrest comes just days after Hector Sanchez spoke to the News & Record, questioning the legitimacy of the raid. Sanchez's attorney said he believes the charges are "retaliatory."
Still seeking a way to connect to the Guilford County community, Barnes is considering starting a webpage of his own. It would be a place where he could offer his opinions and those inclined to could share their thoughts, he says.
About 3:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault in the 2700 block of W. Wendover Ave. and found a gunshot victim, according to police.
Murphy, who had battled cancer for 13 years according to his obituary, was 68.
After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $141,501.
Pottery Barn, described in the news release as "an upscale furniture and home décor store," will open Nov. 5 with a sneak peek event on Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.
- Updated
Recently, the arrival and departure of flights emblazoned with Mexican symbols on the plane have caught the attention of people in Hickory.
- Updated
A federal jury in Charlotte awarded a former top executive with Novant Health Inc. $10 million on Tuesday after he claimed in a lawsuit that he was fired from his job because he is a white male, court records show.
At 1:11 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the area in reference to a call about a "man down."