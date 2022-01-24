 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $126,900

OPEN HOUSE Sunday 1/23 from 2-4 pm! Check out this LAKESIDE end-unit townhome in a quiet neighborhood! The smooth flowing open floor plan is great for entertaining! The spacious living room features a gas log fireplace! Dining room area and breakfast area! The primary bedroom features a large WIC and en suite full bath. Head out to the back patio for a stunning lake view! Close to downtown, highway access, and more!

