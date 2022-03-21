2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $135,000

Well Maintained Ranch on Corner Lot at Great Location near Shopping, Dining & UNCG. Home's Structure seems solid and just in need of some cosmetics. Huge Master Bedroom with Sitting Area and Generous MBA w/Deep Jetted Tub; Fenced & Level Back Yard along with a Spacious Eat-In-Kitchen Area plus a Formal Dining Room w/French Doors. Home is Handicapped Accessible and can easily be removed by new owner. Thank you!