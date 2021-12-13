 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $135,000

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY DEC 12, 2:00-4:00 - Beautifully updated end unit townhome/condo located across from Hamilton Lakes Swim/Tennis and near walking trails in Hamilton Lakes. Laminate floors throughout main and upper level. Both bedrooms have their own private updated bath and walk-in closet. Great entertaining floorplan with large living spaces and lots of sunlight. Designer formica counters, stainless appliances, pantry in kitchen. Eating bar in kitchen or dine in formal dining room. Door from dining leads to large patio with privacy fence. Storage room on patio. Covered front porch great for rainy days. Enjoy the community pool when the weather is just right. Great walkability score from this location near shopping, bus stops, and dining. Seller offering 2-10 one year home warranty. Electric heat & ac have been certified by 2-10 warranty for coverage. Pre-inspected home.

