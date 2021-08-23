 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $137,000

OPEN HOUSE TODAY 2-4 Location Location Location, Francisco Place off Battleground Ave. Great floor plan. Large living room with separate dining room. This home features two spacious bedrooms with one and a half baths. Laminate floors throughout. New carpet on the steps. Great patio for grilling. Neighborhood pool and Low HOA. Convenient to all major shopping. Don't wait this one will not last. Make your appointment today. --

