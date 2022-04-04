This fabulous all one level spacious 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom patio home is located in Greensboro near highways, shopping, and restaurants. Amazing natural light from the skylights keeps this home bright and cheery. High vaulted ceilings. This home is move in ready with new carpet, vinyl, new kitchen cabinets, tile backsplash, new counter tops, new paint, new lighting, new vanities, a new tile shower, and toilets in both bathrooms. Both bedrooms are very large and one has a walk in closet. The siding was replaced in 2020 and the fence was also replaced recently. HVAC and furnace were replaced in 2018 and the roof was replaced in 2010. This home has so much to offer including a separate laundry room, a storage room, and a fully fenced patio to enjoy your morning coffee or summer time get togethers. Owner is a licensed real estate agent. Do not miss this one! Schedule your showing today!
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $139,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A draft teacher licensure model that will be presented to the State Board of Education next week proposes a higher state base salary of $45,000 for many beginning teachers. Further raises that could push the salary to more than $70,000 a year would be tied to factors such as student performance and teachers taking on additional duties.
Tony Watlington has been selected by the School District of Philadelphia's Board of Education to replace William R. Hite as the chief executive overseeing a district with 216 schools, 115,000 students and a $3.9 billion budget, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
Ed Hardin: The ghosts are watching as Duke and Carolina meet in New Orleans and in each other's heads
Dean Smith stood uneasily in the hallway inside the cavernous Louisiana Superdome, smoking cigarette after cigarette, when a sportswriter walk…
Duke Energy's website indicated there are 10 power outages in Guilford County, affecting 1,321 customers
Police officers found the victim in the 30 block of Ackland Drive.
Increasingly, lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol lay out possible crimes related to the day's violent attack by Trump supporters looking to derail Joe Biden's election. Take a look at what's possible.
No charges have been filed in the accident.
North Carolina goes to the NCAA championship game after beating Duke in Coach K's final season. Here are best photos from both Final Four games tonight.
A 66-year-old man from Oak Ridge who was hospitalized after the March 23 crash died from his injuries on March 26, police said.
The victim was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.