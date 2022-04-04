2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $139,900

This fabulous all one level spacious 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom patio home is located in Greensboro near highways, shopping, and restaurants. Amazing natural light from the skylights keeps this home bright and cheery. High vaulted ceilings. This home is move in ready with new carpet, vinyl, new kitchen cabinets, tile backsplash, new counter tops, new paint, new lighting, new vanities, a new tile shower, and toilets in both bathrooms. Both bedrooms are very large and one has a walk in closet. The siding was replaced in 2020 and the fence was also replaced recently. HVAC and furnace were replaced in 2018 and the roof was replaced in 2010. This home has so much to offer including a separate laundry room, a storage room, and a fully fenced patio to enjoy your morning coffee or summer time get togethers. Owner is a licensed real estate agent. Do not miss this one! Schedule your showing today!