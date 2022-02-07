 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $139,900

BEAUTIFUL FULLY RENOVATED SINGLE FAMILY : This stunning move-in ready ranch style home is on a large lot in an up and coming neighborhood. It has been recently renovated, including a new roof, some new electric and plumbing, and new windows that provide ample natural light. It also has a new kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and modern hardware, new oversized ceramic tile, new bath with a dual flush toilet along with a soft close vanity cabinet. Water resistant flooring throughout. Situated with easy access to many local stores, and a highway just blocks away. This home is minutes away from A&T University. This home is sure to go fast!!! Schedule your tour today!

